Oxfam still waiting to hear from Fiji's Lau islands as Gita moves west

Oxfam says it is waiting for radio contact from Fiji's Ono-i-Vau and Vatoa islands after Cyclone Gita knocked out communications yesterday in order to determine what assistance is needed, if any.

Gita largely missed Fiji, tracking to the west instead, but some assistance may still be required, Oxfam's Jane Foster said.

"At this stage we're waiting for feedback from the local government authorities who had issued the evacuation orders," Ms Foster told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"The population of those southern islands would have taken shelter."

Ms Foster said lessons had been learned in the islands from the destructive Cyclone Winston in 2016, which killed dozens of people, and more people had heeded official warnings this time around

"Many thousands of people actually used the evacuation centres," she said.