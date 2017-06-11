 

Oxfam chief calls on NZ to do more to tackle global poverty

The head of the charity Oxfam says New Zealand could be doing more to help alleviate poverty on a global level.

Head of Oxfam International Winnie Byanyima says the key to lifting the poorest people out of poverty is making companies pay their fair share.
Speaking on TVNZ's Q+A programme, Oxfam International Executive Director Winnie Byanyima told Corin Dann that rich countries like New Zealand needed to work on a global tax reform to ensure big firms paid their fair share of taxes.

"Here in New Zealand, I know about 20 companies that are very aggressive in tax-dodging, are paying almost no income tax," she said.

She said the charity was not anti-globalisation but under the current model, wealth was not being fairly distributed.

"We can't have a globalisation that's based on rewarding just the owners of capital. That's a wrong and unjust globalisation."

She called on New Zealand to lead the way in implementing a living wage to workers.

"These are some of the things that can be done in a global economy."

