Oxfam calling for Covid-19 'pandemic profit tax' to address growing inequality

Source:  1 NEWS

Oxfam is calling for a "pandemic profit tax" as the gap between rich and poor grows amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A staggering new report by the organisation has revealed 400 million people around the world have lost jobs due to the virus, meanwhile the world's 25 richest people have increased their wealth by US$255 billion, or NZ$382 billion.

This morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast, Oxfam New Zealand's communication and advocacy director Joanna Spratt singled out Jeff Bezos.

The billionaire founder of Amazon could today pay each of his 876,0000 employees a bonus of US$105,000 (NZ$157,000) and still be just as wealthy as he was at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I just find that absolutely mind-blowing, it takes a moment to sink in," Spratt said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has really laid bare a broken global economy. What it's doing is channelling wealth to the people who are already wealthy while millions of people are losing their jobs and have had their lives absolutely upended."

Spratt said Oxfam was calling for an overhaul of the "broken economic system" with a "Covid-19 pandemic profit tax".

"A tax on these excessive gross profits that have been made and that can be funnelled back to help get health services to people.

"The tax we're proposing would be able to fund a coronavirus vaccine for every single individual on the face of the Earth, and this is just off the excess profits on top of profits that the world's largest corporations have made during this pandemic.

"We have an election coming up so there's an opportunity for people to express their dismay in New Zealand and across the world to make our governments take action because it is about political will and I think it can be built because I think more and more we're seeing a broken economy, what a broken economic system we've built."

In the long term, Oxfam is also calling for policymakers and corporations to re-balance corporate purpose, profits and power away from exclusively benefiting executives and shareholders towards workers, suppliers, consumers and communities. 

"This situation was here before coronavirus but coronavirus has really exposed it and now we really need to sit up, pay attention and make some changes so that we can distribute wealth more equitably and fairly across the world," Spratt said.

"We can change this so lets get together and do it."

New Zealand
Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic
