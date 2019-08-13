TODAY |

Owners left devastated after 60ft catamaran flipped upside down in Auckland storm

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland

Boat owners have been left devastated after a suspected tornado ripped through Auckland's waterfront yesterday.

Andy and Viv Stewart own a 60ft catamaran called Rosella which flipped upside down during last night's wild weather.

"When we got the call saying Rosella, our catamaran, was upside down, we didn't believe it," Mr Stewart said.

"I came down yesterday and checked all the lines and made sure there was double lines on due to the stormy weather around, but they reckon we had winds through here over 200kmh, so it just tore everything to bits and took off."

"The winds flipped it vertically and it went straight over," Mrs Stewart said.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Stewart told 1 NEWS he has never seen anything like it.

"The ferocity of the storm is like something we've never seen before, we've crossed the Tasman in this boat and then sitting here in the marina we get a storm come through and do that, we're pretty devastated."

The Coastguard issued a warning last night to mariners saying they need to be extremely wary while the debris is cleaned up.

"Strong localised thunderstorm gusts caused significant damage to moored vessels, upturning and sinking large recreational vessels in and around Westhaven Marina and casting adrift the commercial Great Barrier Island car ferry from Wynyard Terminal," Coastguard duty officer Hemi Manaena said in a statement.

"Several large portacom units, shipping containers, cars and pylons were also lost into the harbour," he said.

NIWA says this weather isn't over yet, with more thunderstorms expected from about 6pm today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andy Stewart said we he got the call last night he “couldn’t believe it”. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A still image from a video of a pig being brutally killed using the blunt side of an axe which was live streamed on Facebook.
MPI and SPCA investigating horrific video showing man attempting to kill pig using blunt side of axe
2
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
5
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:46
The dairy giant made a loss of $196 million last year, and it's going to be worse this time around.

Government won't step in for Fonterra farmers as $675 million loss looms - Ardern
00:48
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.

Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
02:42
The Stats NZ chief executive stepped down after a damning independent review of the census.

Government's top statistician resigns in wake of Census 2018 debacle

Houses (file picture).

July boost in house sales may signal early onset of renewed growth - REINZ