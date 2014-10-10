TODAY |

Owner destroys dogs involved in attack on North Canterbury woman

Three of five dogs involved in an attack on a North Canterbury woman and on the dogs' owner have been voluntarily destroyed by the owner, Waimakariri District Council says.

Larissa Corboy needed surgery for leg wounds after the attack on Tuesday, Stuff reports.

She had been walking her puppy on a lead along the Ashley River near her home in Loburn at the time.  She had came across a man with five large dogs, all off-leash, and two of those dogs rushed at Ms Corboy, and attacked her dog.

She said the man tried to separate the dogs, and he was attacked by his own dogs while trying to protect her dog.

"He came off worse than me, his shoulder was all ripped up. Thankfully he did what he did because he saved my dog," Ms Corboy said.

The man got his dogs into his truck and left.

A Waimakariri District Council spokesman said three dogs involved in the attack have been voluntarily destroyed by the owner and the council is "continuing to investigate the circumstances of the other two dogs involved".

