Owner of Christchurch’s century-old NG building launches last-ditch effort to save it from bulldozers



Christchurch’s NG building has been saved from being demolished as its owners make one last-ditch effort to save their beloved building from the bulldozers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now, the century-old building's fate rests with the High Court.

After an almost decade-long stalemate, building owner Ronald Logan told 1 NEWS he expected the issue would have been solved years earlier.

It comes as the 110-year-old building was set to be demolished for an indoor arena costing almost $500,000.

It’s the last building standing in the way of the stadium rollout, and Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) issued a notice of intention to take the land under the compulsory acquisition process in March.

“I would have thought this would have been solved years ago, I'm speechless really - it's beyond comprehension,” Logan says.

His determination to save the NG building has never waned, after a promise made to its previous owner.

“He loved this building and I said I'd take good care of it – yeah, I'm just trying to live up to that.

“You stick your head down a rabbit hole and you can’t back out. Is it worth the fight? I don't know."

Due to legal proceedings, neither LINZ, the Christchurch City Council or the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena project would comment.

Logan says he’d like to buy the building and develop it into a museum or move it to “somewhere else on the block”.

“In this particular case, we just take the building with us. Very simple, I thought.”

Fundraising is underway to support the plan, with 50 artworks up for sale. It's an idea that was spurred on by his friend Ralph Hotere.