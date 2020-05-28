Overwhelming majority of Kiwis want to continue working from home, study suggests

Thousands of New Zealanders have had to work from home at some stage during the past few months because of Covid-19 restrictions, and many would like it to stay that way.

Organisations around the world are adapting, with Twitter allowing its employees to work from home indefinitely. But what does the future of working look like in a post-Covid-19 New Zealand?

A University of Otago study out today surveyed 2595 New Zealanders working from home during lockdown, with 89 per cent wanting to continue to work from home in some form. The study was conducted during Level 3 while many were still working from home.

Flexibility was cited as a key reason for wanting to do so, with 65 per cent of Kiwis feeling optimistic that they would be able to continue to do some form of remote working moving forward.

Dr Paula O’Kane, one of the study's authors, says organisations should consider how working from home could be of use to both parties.

“What I would love is that we learn from it and how we can support the organisation and the individual to make it work for them,” says Dr O’Kane.

The study identified the lack of commute as a big reason for Kiwis wanting to continue remote working.

“So that actually freed them up to have more time to work. Also that flexibility, being able to balance their work life and their home life,” says Dr O’Kane.

When asked what the challenges might be with working from home in the future 27 per cent saw none, while 22 per cent thought their organisation would not support it, while 13 per cent thought their manager wouldn't want it.

Other challanges that arose from working from home for the participants were collaboration and communication with co-workers being harder.

Most people had more meetings virtually than when we were face-to-face and there was much mention of “Zoom fatigue”.

Balancing work and family was also difficult, as was switching off from work at the end of the day.

Dr O'Kane says there are many learnings for employers and employees to take from the experience moving forward.