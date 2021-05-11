'Overwhelmed' midwives feel let down by Government failing to address shortages

With more than 200 job vacancies nationwide, midwives working both in hospital and in community settings have been run off their feet.

College of Midwives Chair, Allison Eddy says many in the industry are “overwhelmed”, having to turn down pregnant mothers as they struggle to cope with demand.

“They’re just constantly on the go, giving the care that women and their newborns need and feeling - I think - frustrated that they can’t give the level of care they want to," Eddy told Breakfast.

Eddy says they’ve been pushing on the Government to address the work and pay conditions for midwives.

“It just feels like we’re not particularly valued,” she told Breakfast.

A report released by the NZ Institute of Economic Research in March 2020 highlighted the need for an overhaul of the current funding model.

It also identified that community midwives were not being paid well enough.

The Government rolled out a $180 million cash injection for maternity services last year, however, Eddy criticised the delay in execution.

“There are things underway but it feels like every step has been so painfully slow.

Solutions have been proposed but we just need the Government to listen.”

She says with many midwives struggling to deal with the overwhelming demand, many are choosing to leave the profession or cut down their hours to avoid burning out.

Others are jumping across the ditch in hopes of better working conditions.

“It’s just a matter of fact that the pay and conditions are better in Australia. We can easily get our qualifications recognised there, there’s active recruitment going on,” said Eddy.

“The pay is one thing but actually, we need to be smarter about how we are organised to make sure we keep them in the profession.”

With Covid-19 highlighting the importance of essential workers, the industry has seen a boost in new recruits with the highest number of students in years.