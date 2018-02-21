Overseas tourist an exciting surprise for overseas tourists at Cardrona

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.
Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.
NZTA said the highway has been re-opened to one lane, but motorists are warned to expect delays.
The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.
Other images from Kapiti Coast's Titahi Bay show well-known boat sheds with serious damage.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ