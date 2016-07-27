 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Overseas ships caught illegally entering Northland marine reserve

share

Source:

NZN

A marine reserve off Northland has become plagued with ships - mainly overseas cargo ships - illegally crossing into its waters, marine law enforcement says.

Oil tanker (generic)

Oil tanker (generic)

Source: istock.com

A total of 19 infringement notices were handed out last year for illegally entering the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve, up from five in 2016, Maritime NZ says.

The almost 80km-long reserve area between the Bay of Islands and Whangarei is often encroached on by overseas cargo ships who navigate through the reserve to save time and cost,

Maritime NZ investigator Nick Dowden says.

"We want ship operators, masters and navigators to understand that this area is protected for a reason, and we take transgressions against the environment very seriously."

The area is one of two that ships are told to avoid in New Zealand - the other being the Three Kings Islands Marine Reserve - but ships are more likely to enter this reserve according to Maritime NZ data.

A digital geo-fence alerts Maritime NZ to ships entering the reserve and crews are instructed to leave the area immediately.

The operator of the vessel can be fined up to $12,000 and the master $2000.

Related

Northland

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

2

Lucky Lotto winner comes forward to claim their $20 million prize

3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

4
More affected berries have been banned from sale today.

Kiwi company recalls frozen berries from supermarkets due to possible 'foreign metal contamination'

5

James Bulger's killer locked up again after being found with child porn, 'sickening' paedophile manual

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'Dentistry is beyond the reach of the majority' - Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

03:52
It would help those who don't like ferries, but Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.

'Nice idea but financially I don't think it floats' - why a bridge or tunnel across Cook Strait won't happen

Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.


01:41
Ten riders were killed in January, sparking police to call for safe driving.

'It's going to kill ya' - January spike in motorcycle deaths on Kiwi roads worries police

A third of those killed on the road last month were on motorbikes.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 