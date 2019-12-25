Overseas Kiwi Defence Force contingent sent Christmas boxes from home

New Zealand Defence Force crew stationed overseas have been sent boxes of Christmas cheer from RSA members back home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This Christmas, New Zealand's Defence Force personnel are in Africa, the Middle East, South Korea, as well as Antarctica.

About 150 Kiwis are currently stationed hundreds of kilometres away.

For soldiers at Camp Taji in Iraq, it was a reminder that family and friends back home are thinking of them at Christmas.

Top brass helped pack the cards into Returned Service Association Christmas boxes back in October.

“Those cards have messages in them for service personnel, things like 'we thank you for your service' 'we're sorry you're away from your family on Christmas day', there might be a few jokes or things like this so that in itself is quite emotional for those receiving the parcels,” says BJ Clark, National President of the RSA.

A raft of officials were involved this year, in what's become a festive tradition.

Among them, was Defence Minister, Ron Mark who did not forget the gift of Marmite in the gifts.

On the Sinai Peninsula it was touch and go on whether the boxes would arrive in time for Christmas, although the 31-strong Kiwi contingent said they had plans for the day.

"We’ve got a challenge that's been put out called the 12 days of Christmas which has various different exercises we have to do,” says Lietenant Colonel Tim Woodman.