Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

Concern over the amount of waste being thrown into landfills is leading to some dramatic changes both overseas and at home in New Zealand.

France is set to ban all non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - 4.7 billion of them are thrown away in the country every year.

The move has sparked threats of legal action by the packaging industry, but consumer pressure on businesses is a force to be reckoned with.

Environment Minister Nick Smith says the moves overseas are exciting, and may have a roll on effect for New Zealand.

"One of the most exciting ones for instance is using the waste products from the kiwifruit industry to create knives and forks that are recyclable and biodegradable - that is an important part of the future ," he says.