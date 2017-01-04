 

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

Concern over the amount of waste being thrown into landfills is leading to some dramatic changes both overseas and at home in New Zealand.

France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.
France is set to ban all non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - 4.7 billion of them are thrown away in the country every year.

The move has sparked threats of legal action by the packaging industry, but consumer pressure on businesses is a force to be reckoned with.

Environment Minister Nick Smith says the moves overseas are exciting, and may have a roll on effect for New Zealand.

"One of the most exciting ones for instance is using the waste products from the kiwifruit industry to create knives and forks that are recyclable and biodegradable - that is an important part of the future ," he says.

"There are hundreds of millions of meat trays that are used in our supermarket sector that used to be made of polystyrene ... that industry has moved over to a biodegradable product."

