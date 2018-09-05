Overseas building staff granted exemptions to work on state house construction

New border exemptions have been approved to allow overseas building staff to work on the state house construction programme.

Building site. (file image) Source: istock.com

The Kāinga Ora build and urban development programme has been added to Government-approved exemptions, which came into force this month.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said four engineers, two system programmers and a supervisor had been approved so far, although none of them had yet arrived.

Kāinga Ora said contractors could use the policy criteria to bring in builders for the 3200-home programme.

A spokesperson said it had used the exemption for an expert in planning, design and implementation logistics "to assist us with further ramping up our state house builds".

It had the option to bring in more, given the scale and pace of the building programme, he said.