Overnight flooding as heavy rain hits the country

Significant flooding hit after heavy rain swept through parts of the country overnight, with large amounts of rain recorded in the North Island, and problems caused in the South Island.

The flooding on State Highway 6 near Renwick, outside Blenheim was just one of the areas affected, with reports of surface flooding near Wairau Valley caused at least four call outs for firefighters.

There was also bad flooding around the Nelson region, where a car became stuck in the water on Waimea West Rd near Brightwater.

A small house bus also became stuck in Hope, Tasman, with the sole occupant rescued using a surf lifesaving boat at 3am.

"He was a bit wet and frightened but otherwise fine," a Fire Service spokesperson said.

Slips also blocked roads in the area.

There may still be road closures and slips so motorists are being told to be cautious.

Taranaki experienced up to 90mm of rain overnight while the Bay of Plenty was hit with around 50mm, but rain was expected to ease this morning, MetService said.

