Overnight death in Whangarei sparks homicide investigation

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person was killed overnight during an incident in Whangarei.

Source: File image

Police were called to a Bank Street address shortly before midnight following reports of “disorder” at the location, says Detective Inspector Dene Begbie.

The person was crushed to hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.

Two people are currently in talks with police in relation to the incident to aid the investigation into the cause of death.

A complete scene examination and talking to witnesses will be followed out later today Begbie said. There’s also an additional extended police presence in the area.

The lower end of Bank Street, most of Vine Street and the bus depot on Rose Street remain cordoned off.

Anyone who may have seen the incident unfold, particularly the people who reported the attack, are urged to contact police on 105.