TODAY |

Overnight death in Whangarei sparks homicide investigation

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person was killed overnight during an incident in Whangarei. 

Source: File image

Police were called to a Bank Street address shortly before midnight following reports of “disorder” at the location, says Detective Inspector Dene Begbie. 

The person was crushed to hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later. 

Two people are currently in talks with police in relation to the incident to aid the investigation into the cause of death. 

A complete scene examination and talking to witnesses will be followed out later today Begbie said. There’s also an additional extended police presence in the area. 

The lower end of Bank Street, most of Vine Street and the bus depot on Rose Street remain cordoned off. 

Anyone who may have seen the incident unfold, particularly the people who reported the attack, are urged to contact police on 105. 

Alternatively, they can do so anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mosque attacks film: Mayor 'outraged', says crews will not be welcome in Christchurch
2
'I'm gonna die' - Diver cheats death after being swallowed by a whale
3
Black Caps close in on historic Test series win in England after bowlers dominate day three
4
Bride and groom injured in helicopter crash at Canterbury resort wedding
5
Teenager sleeping on broken mattress on floor not good enough says children's charity
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pedestrian dies after crash involving car in South Auckland
02:22

Bride and groom injured in helicopter crash at Canterbury resort wedding

Congestion charges polarise Wellington motorists and businesses

Teenager sleeping on broken mattress on floor not good enough says children's charity