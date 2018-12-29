Overnight blaze destroys Pentecostal church in Levin

A Pentecostal church building in Levin was destroyed overnight in a fire.

Firefighters were called to battle the blaze at LevinLife Church at 1.44am.

Seven appliances were initially at the scene. The fire has since been extinguished, with no damage to surrounding properties, a fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators will be at the property today, pastors Paul and Melanie White said on the church’s Facebook page this morning.