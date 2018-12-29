TODAY |

Overnight blaze destroys Pentecostal church in Levin

A Pentecostal church building in Levin was destroyed overnight in a fire.

Firefighters were called to battle the blaze at LevinLife Church at 1.44am.

Seven appliances were initially at the scene. The fire has since been extinguished, with no damage to surrounding properties, a fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators will be at the property today, pastors Paul and Melanie White said on the church’s Facebook page this morning.

“It is with sadness that we share with you the news that the original church building, our Children’s Church hall was burned down early this morning,” the pair said. “All neighbours are well and we thank the Levin, Shannon, Foxton, Otaki, Waitarere & Palmerston North fire crews for their hard work and effort.”

Firefighters respond to a blaze at LevinLife Church. Source: LevinLife Church/Facebook
