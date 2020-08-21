Overdue book returned to Wellington library decades later, after being found in Sydney opshop

A century-old library book, that's now very overdue, has been returned to Wellington City Libraries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The old book was found by bookbinder Barbara Schmelzer at an opshop in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The Earl of Derby, from 1902, had belonged to the Newtown Public Library branch and was one of its earliest editions.

It was on its last legs, coming out of the cover and was destined for the recycling bin.

However the Ms Schmelzer, who'd spend several years in Wellington, rebound it and sent it back.