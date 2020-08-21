TODAY |

Overdue book returned to Wellington library decades later, after being found in Sydney opshop

Source:  1 NEWS

A century-old library book, that's now very overdue, has been returned to Wellington City Libraries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Earl of Derby, from 1902, was taken out from Wellington's Newtown Public Library for 14 days, but only made it back this week. Source: Breakfast

The old book was found by bookbinder Barbara Schmelzer at an opshop in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The Earl of Derby, from 1902, had belonged to the Newtown Public Library branch and was one of its earliest editions.

It was on its last legs, coming out of the cover and was destined for the recycling bin.

However the Ms Schmelzer, who'd spend several years in Wellington, rebound it and sent it back.

The person who got the book out only got it for 14 days, but in a post to Facebook yesterday, the library said it had decided to waive the fee of one penny per day for the first week and two pence per day thereafter.

New Zealand
Wellington
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time
2
Suicide rates in New Zealand drop to lowest in three years
3
Morning Briefing August 21: What will it take for a drop in Alert Levels?
4
Auckland lockdown starting to 'hit hard' for some families
5
Scott Robertson reveals he's approached British and Irish Lions for coaching role
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:25

Covid-19: Genome sequencing used to find out how St Luke's mall worker got infected

02:06

Is your business eligible for the two-week wage subsidy extension?

Winston Peters warns of election 'disaster' if postal votes not properly handled
06:36

Leading doctor calls for Pasifika leadership voice for Covid-19 response - 'It's not rocket science'