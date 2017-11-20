 

'Overdue and vital' - #MeToo movement bringing 'dudes' down says Lorde

Lorde thinks the #MeToo movement has made all men "check [and] re-examine" themselves.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

The 'Green Light' hitmaker is so glad something is "happening" in the showbiz industry and people are becoming more aware of things like misogynistic biases or the understanding of consent.

She said: "What is really interesting and important about this moment is that every man I know is having to check himself - having to be aware of his misogynistic biases, having to re-examine his understanding of consent.

I think that is so overdue and so vital. It’s the kind of thing that only comes about when people are brave enough to share and really bring these dudes down. I think every woman is like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.'"

And the 21-year-old singer also highlighted the "luxury" white people have been given to have their voices heard, something which she says was "eloquently" addressed at by Gabrielle Union.

She added to Billboard magazine: "A really important thing, that Gabrielle Union addressed eloquently, is that we can’t forget that white voices are given their moment much more willingly than voices of colour.

It’s so important to realise that people of colour weren’t afforded this luxury of having everybody listen always. But for me, it feels like one of those things where there’s this chasm that opens and it’s never going to close.

You don’t get to un-have this moment. This is forever, and the way this trickles down to everyone’s lives is a permanent thing."

