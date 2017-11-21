Over-height vehicle blocks Wellington's Terrace Tunnel during morning rush hour

Source:
Wellington's Terrace Tunnel is closed southbound this morning due to an over-height vehicle.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
NZ Transport Agency tweeted the traffic disruption at 8.20am this morning and asked motorists to use and alternate route into the city.
No further details were released around the "over-height vehicle" issue, and it is not clear if an accident has occurred.
Terrace Tunnel is the continuation of State Highway 1 that runs through the heart of the Wellington CBD.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news