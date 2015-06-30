 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Over half of Dunedin women, three-quarters of their babies lacking vitamin D - study

share

Source:

NZN

Researchers have found more than half of Dunedin women and three-quarters of their babies are not getting enough vitamin D, potentially affecting their bone health and growth.

Vitamin D tablets.

Source: istock.com

The University of Otago study published on Monday looked at 126 women attending Dunedin's Queen Mary Maternity Centre between 2011 and 2013.

It found 65 per cent of women and 76 per cent of infants were vitamin D deficient, with three of the children having rickets, a condition in which the bones soften and weaken.

Rickets can potentially lead to bowed legs and stunted growth among other complications.

Lead author Dr Ben Wheeler says the study indicates new public health measures may be needed, such as funding a vitamin D supplement to be given to all women and their children.

"This is particularly an issue in New Zealand as living further south potentially decreases one's ability to make vitamin D," he said.

Present public health policy only provides vitamin D supplements to pregnant women and breast-feeding infants considered at risk.

This includes those who have naturally dark skin, a sibling with rickets, liver or kidney disease and those taking medications which affect vitamin D levels.

But Dr Wheeler said the majority of New Zealand women and their children did not meet these risk criteria, while the new research showed vitamin D deficiency was even common in those previously considered low risk.

Previous studies had already demonstrated vitamin D supplements given during pregnancy significantly improved an infant's bone health at birth, he said.

A pregnant woman's ability to make vitamin D can vary with the season and latitude at which they live, their skin colour, what vitamin supplements they take and changes in their metabolism.


Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

00:29
2
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'greatest catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

01:07
3
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Sweltering Kiwi summer could add thunder to the mix today

00:28
4
Hyeon Chung made the final eight with a 7-6 7-5 7-6 win over the former World No.1.

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Aussie Open in historic straight sets loss to first ever Korean to reach final eight

00:37
5
The hooded stranger was caught on CCTV following the girl near Crab Lane Primary School in Manchester.

Video: Disturbing footage shows moment hooded man follows then grabs 11-year-old girl in the UK

02:04
Gold Coast-bound Alethea Boon will go to her third Games, this time in a new sport.

Gymnast turned weightlifter overcomes serious injury to make Commonwealth Games return

After making her debut 20 years ago, Alethea Boon will get another shot, in another sport, on the Gold Coast.

02:00
Employers are being encouraged to help staff quit smoking by letting them attend programmes during work hours.

Kiwi employers encouraged to help staff become smokefree by paying for them to attend stop-smoking courses

The Nelson Marlborough DHB is working with businesses to establish quit groups.

00:52
Jade Burger is the human face of a global affordability survey showing Tauranga is now less affordable than Auckland.

'It's impossible in this market' - Tauranga homes now less affordable than Auckland

However Auckland is still listed in the "severely unaffordable" range.

00:32
The Prime Minister says she plans to make full use of the time people are gathered there.

Jacinda Ardern looking forward to 'fresh start' at Waitangi commemorations

The Prime Minister will be attending Waitangi for a full five days.

01:40
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A cloudy start to the week' - rain, cloud and thunder return for a second turn

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 