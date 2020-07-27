Over 80% of congregation at Auckland church sub-cluster retested for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health says 82 per cent of the congregation from the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church have been tested a second time for Covid-19.

Source: istock.com

The Ministry says church leaders are actively encouraging all members of the congregation to be retested.

"At 8am this morning our laboratories had registered new tests for 82 per cent of the congregation. We want to thank them for their participation in contributing to our efforts to control the wider Auckland cluster.

"We ask that the privacy of people who are part of the Fellowship be respected – nobody asks for Covid-19 to come into their home, workplace, or place of worship," the Ministry of Health wrote in a statement.

There is one new Covid-19 case in the community today, which is linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church.

In total, there are 33 cases in the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group and 13 cases in the bereavement sub-cluster, which includes the cases whose source of infection was the bereavement events.

There are no imported cases of the virus today.

There are three people in hospital with the virus – one is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital and two are in intensive care, one each at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

There are now 114 active cases of the coronavirus after seven people recovered today. Of those, 39 are imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities and 75 are community cases.

Since the pandemic began, New Zealand has had 1442 confirmed cases of the virus.

Yesterday, 8953 tests for the illness were carried out, bringing the total to date to 848,420.