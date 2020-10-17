With over 75% of votes counted, Labour currently in position to govern alone

Just over 75 per cent of the vote has been counted, and results have Labour still positioning itself to govern alone at 49 per cent and National at 27 per cent.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern (left) and National leader Judith Collins (right) face off in the Stuff Leaders' Debate. Source: Supplied

Former National leader Simon Bridges told 1 NEWS earlier in the night the results looked to be a “massive majority for Labour”.

"It’s grim. I can’t think of a worse night except for possibly 2002 - but look, it’s grim.

'It's grim'- Simon Bridges gives blunt appraisal of failed National campaign

"What I see on the numbers is a massive majority for Labour with unfettered power to do what they want," Bridges said of the result so far.

A National Party member has called the election "a catastrophe", while TVNZ presenter Hilary Barry agreed, saying the party is having a "horrific night".

The Green Party, meanwhile, is on 7.6 per cent, while ACT is on 8.1 per cent and NZ First is on 2.6 per cent.

Of the votes cast, 1,989,511 have been counted.

Voting booths closed at 7pm today. However, almost two million people cast their vote before election day, accounting for about 57 per cent of registered voters. In 2017, 2.6 million people voted, with 1.2 million voting early.

The advance votes were counted from 9am today.

Ballots cast on election day are counted from 7pm and results released by the Electoral Commission as they come in.