TODAY |

With over 75% of votes counted, Labour currently in position to govern alone

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Just over 75 per cent of the vote has been counted, and results have Labour still positioning itself to govern alone at 49 per cent and National at 27 per cent. 

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern (left) and National leader Judith Collins (right) face off in the Stuff Leaders' Debate. Source: Supplied

Former National leader Simon Bridges told 1 NEWS earlier in the night the results looked to be a “massive majority for Labour”.

"It’s grim. I can’t think of a worse night except for possibly 2002 - but look, it’s grim.

'It's grim'- Simon Bridges gives blunt appraisal of failed National campaign

"What I see on the numbers is a massive majority for Labour with unfettered power to do what they want," Bridges said of the result so far.

A National Party member has called the election "a catastrophe", while TVNZ presenter Hilary Barry agreed, saying the party is having a "horrific night".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Liam Hehir said National expected to have a “rough night” but this is worse than expected. Source: 1 NEWS

The Green Party, meanwhile, is on 7.6 per cent, while ACT is on 8.1 per cent and NZ First is on 2.6 per cent.

Of the votes cast, 1,989,511 have been counted.

Voting booths closed at 7pm today. However, almost two million people cast their vote before election day, accounting for about 57 per cent of registered voters. In 2017, 2.6 million people voted, with 1.2 million voting early.  

1 NEWS is live tonight with the latest results as they come to hand, airing on TVNZ1 and online at 1NEWS.co.nz, as well as the 1 NEWS FacebookYouTube and Twitter pages on social media.

results in detail
Full election results - find your electorate

The advance votes were counted from 9am today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nearly two million people, or 57 per cent of those who enrolled to vote, cast their ballot prior to Source: 1 NEWS

Ballots cast on election day are counted from 7pm and results released by the Electoral Commission as they come in.

Only the party and electorate votes are being counted today, not the referendum ballots. Instead, the preliminary referendum results will be released by the Electoral Commission on Friday, October 30.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live updates: Ardern delivers victory speech, promises Labour will 'govern for everyone'
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS Election night special
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
4
With over 75% of votes counted, Labour currently in position to govern alone
5
Labour snatches electorate seats from National stalwarts Gerry Brownlee, Nick Smith
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:39

Jubilant ACT leader David Seymour arrives at party’s election HQ by speedboat
01:38

'Wendy's getting in there' - Wendy Petrie enjoys Clarke Gayford's election kai outside his Auckland home
02:03

Cancer care campaigner Blair Vining honoured by rugby greats at Southland game
02:35

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt dismisses renewed calls for him to stand down as a 'smear campaign'