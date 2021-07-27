Over 73,000 Aucklanders got Covid vaccines since Friday

Almost 74,000 people in the Auckland region got a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines since Friday.

Covid-19 vaccine (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Of that total, 14,000 doses were administered in the Airport Park and Ride and Trusts Arena mass vaccination sites.

Another 3700 doses were administered at a four-day Tongan pop-up event run by The Fono and the Tongan Health Society.

Meanwhile, more than 700 doses were given at a University of Auckland vaccination event or in-residence staff and students. This event continues until Tuesday.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre clinical director Dr Anthony Jordan said it was “pleasing” to see there was high demand for vaccines.

“We have opened up our Airport Park and Ride drive-through and the Trusts Arena to enable those who don’t have an appointment yet to get vaccinated now.

“We want these sites to continue to be busy to ensure everyone is vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.