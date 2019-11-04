TODAY |

Over 700 police officers and staff in isolation due to coronavirus

Hundreds of New Zealand's police, six percent of the organisation, are in self isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately 740 sworn and non-sworn staff are off work, with about 400 of them being frontline staff.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said they had managed to move a lot of staff around, so overall it had not affected services to the public.

He said many of those in isolation were due to complete it shortly and with testing ramping up, it was becoming much clearer who may or may not have been exposed to Covid-19.

As of yet, are still only two known confirmed cases in the police force.

Mr Cahill said the distancing regime and personal protection equipment (PPE) police had been supplied with was keeping them safe.

