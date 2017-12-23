Over $68,000 raised for Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash

Over $68,000 has been raised to transport the body of the taxi driver who was killed early Saturday morning, back to India and to support his family financially.

Taxi driver Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashed into the side of his taxi in central Auckland.

He leaves behind his wife and five-month-old son.

The driver of the other vehicle has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death, driving with excess breath alcohol causing injuring and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Friend, Kashif Quadri set up a GiveaLittle page on Sunday and as of 4.00pm today, more than $68,000 has been donated to Mr Syed's family.

"There has been an overwhelming response from community at large extending their support both personally and financially," an update on the GiveaLittle page states.

The family now have sufficient funds to cover the funeral and transportation costs, but welcome any additional support to help Fahad's wife and son.

"It's times like this that we all feel numb & we count our blessings & that we are still all here as a family," wrote one donor.