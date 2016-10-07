 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Over 600 Taranaki properties still without power following Cyclone Gita

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Powerco are focusing their efforts on Taranaki where over 600 properties remain without power following Cyclone Gita. 

Electrical engineer while working laptopl.

Electricity pylon.

Source: istock.com

Operations Manager Phil Marsh said the bulk of those were customers with faults localised to their properties. 

With the power faults spread so widely across the region, efforts are stretched. 

"Each requires a visit from a contractor," Mr Marsh said.

"This is very time consuming and we are currently dealing with 600 such faults. Our workers have been on the go since the cyclone struck on Tuesday night but are doing their best to cope with the next phase of our recovery."

The scale of the damage caused by the cyclone has also resulted in parts of the networks needing a full rebuild. 

Related

Taranaki

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit central and southern New Zealand

2
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Fatal car and tractor crash leaves one dead in Waikato

01:49
3
The Seven Sharp hosts had a revealing look back at their teen years, after two Kiwi 16-year-olds won bronze at the Olympics.

'I got a sniff you were up to something' - Jeremy Wells and Hilary Barry release each other's teen pictures

00:51
4
Campus Cop John Woodhouse, challenged Otago students to a push-up challenge, and won.

University of Otago Campus Cop shows students 'strong arm of the law'

08:49
5
The latest podcast instalment breaks down the numbers, and what the 1 NEWS poll could mean.

Inside Parliament: 1 NEWS' latest political poll

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 