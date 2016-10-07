Over 600 Taranaki properties still without power following Cyclone Gita

Powerco are focusing their efforts on Taranaki where over 600 properties remain without power following Cyclone Gita.

Electricity pylon. Source: istock.com

Operations Manager Phil Marsh said the bulk of those were customers with faults localised to their properties.

With the power faults spread so widely across the region, efforts are stretched.

"Each requires a visit from a contractor," Mr Marsh said.

"This is very time consuming and we are currently dealing with 600 such faults. Our workers have been on the go since the cyclone struck on Tuesday night but are doing their best to cope with the next phase of our recovery."