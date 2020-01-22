TODAY |

Over $56 million prioritised for Māori communities in coronavirus support package

Source:  1 NEWS

A package with $56.4 funding has been set aside to support Māori communities and businesses amid the fallout through the coronavirus pandemic. 

Source: Breakfast

Associate Health and Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare has announced today the Government's plan dedicated to supporting Māori . 

The package includes $10 million for community outreach, $30 million in health funding for Māori, $15 million to Whanau Ora for outreach into communities, $1 million to support Māori businesses, $470,000 to Te Arawhiti to collaborate with iwi in order to form local response plans.

More to come.

New Zealand
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Canterbury University makes abrupt U-turn and cancels face-to-face lectures
2
US talk show host and Bachelor star test positive for coronavirus
3
Officials investigating first possible community transmission of coronavirus in New Zealand
4
China supplying millions of masks to governments struggling with coronavirus in bid to defuse criticism
5
As self-isolation sets in, the internet is taking off - a look at how the world is coping
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dies after serious two-car crash in Whanganui

03:15

Social providers bracing for impact of coronavirus on those living in poverty
01:51

UK shuts down cafes, pubs, cinemas in attempt to stem spread of coronavirus
01:52

AUT responds to student petition by closing for a week to prepare for online learning