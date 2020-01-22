Over $56 million prioritised for Māori communities in coronavirus support package

A package with $56.4 funding has been set aside to support Māori communities and businesses amid the fallout through the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Breakfast

Associate Health and Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare has announced today the Government's plan dedicated to supporting Māori .

The package includes $10 million for community outreach, $30 million in health funding for Māori, $15 million to Whanau Ora for outreach into communities, $1 million to support Māori businesses, $470,000 to Te Arawhiti to collaborate with iwi in order to form local response plans.