Over $500m in cash, assets seized from gangs, criminals since 2017

Williams said in a statement that the target had been set for this year with police "as part of our crackdown on gangs and crime".



“Gangs should not be making money from exploiting our communities. This Government is very clear – we will not tolerate organised crime and gangs and we are working hard to disrupt them," Williams said.



“Actions like this will go a long way to making New Zealanders safer by making a significant dent in the illicit economy – which causes so much harm in our communities.



"For every $1 seized, $3.30 of crime is disrupted, and for every $1 forfeited, $3.50 of crime is disrupted, meaning that in the last four years alone, we have removed approximately $1.6 billion from the illicit economy."