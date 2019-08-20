TODAY |

Over 5000 Tauranga property owners receive warning their homes are located in potential flood zone

Over 5000 Tauranga property owners have received a warning their homes are located in a potential flood zone.

Yesterday, Tauranga City Council released a new set of data and updated maps illustrating the potential inundation levels for low lying areas around the Tauranga Harbour.

The research was carried out by The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) who considered a range of storm events and potential sea level rise scenarios out to the year 2130.

The council sent letters to around 5500 properties that lie within the areas identified as susceptible to inundation around the harbour.

The  information is available on the council’s website.

Tauranga flood map.
