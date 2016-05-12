Over 500 stolen avocados recovered in Tauranga, police seeking rightful owners

Police are hoping to find the rightful owners of more than 500 avocados after they were recovered yesterday.

Police say an off-duty officer spotted two men with a car boot full of avocados and they are "satisfied" the fruit is stolend after they were removed from a business address in Bethlehem, Tauranga.

As a result, A 39-year-old Waharoa man has been charged in relation to the theft.

Police say they have not received any theft reports which could relate to the recovered fruit and would like to identify where they were stolen from.