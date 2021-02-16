Over 500 passengers stuck onboard Interislander ferry after strong winds thwart Picton arrival

Over 500 passengers are stuck onboard an Interislander ferry after strong winds thwarted its Picton arrival.

Interislander ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Kaitaki ferry from Wellington to Picton left at 9am today, carrying approximately 570 passengers.

It's still at sea after experiencing difficulty berthing in Picton due to high winds this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Strong south east gales are causing delays for Cook Strait ferries trying to berth, with winds gusting in excess of 40 knots down Picton Harbour," General Manager of Interislander Walter Rushbrook says.

"Part of the Picton terminal has also been damaged by the unusually high winds."

The vessel is currently waiting for the high winds to subside before attempting to berth again.

"The weather is forecast to ease later this evening, but exactly when is unpredictable," Rushbrook says.