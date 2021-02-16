TODAY |

Over 500 passengers stuck onboard Interislander ferry after strong winds thwart Picton arrival

Source:  1 NEWS

Over 500 passengers are stuck onboard an Interislander ferry after strong winds thwarted its Picton arrival.

Interislander ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Kaitaki ferry from Wellington to Picton left at 9am today, carrying approximately 570 passengers.

It's still at sea after experiencing difficulty berthing in Picton due to high winds this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The high winds have left an Interislander ferry with over 500 people onboard unable to dock. Source: Supplied

"Strong south east gales are causing delays for Cook Strait ferries trying to berth, with winds gusting in excess of 40 knots down Picton Harbour," General Manager of Interislander Walter Rushbrook says.

"Part of the Picton terminal has also been damaged by the unusually high winds."

The vessel is currently waiting for the high winds to subside before attempting to berth again.

"The weather is forecast to ease later this evening, but exactly when is unpredictable," Rushbrook says.

"Picton tugs are in position to assist with berthing if necessary. Passengers have been kept advised of the delays and passengers have been offered complimentary food and beverages."

Two return services between Wellington and Picton have been cancelled due to the weather. 

New Zealand
Wellington
Weather News
Tasman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:51
Jacinda Ardern delivers extraordinary broadside at Australia over woman detained in Turkey – 'Abdicated its responsibilities'
2
Over 500 passengers stuck onboard Interislander ferry after strong winds thwart Picton arrival
3
'Glad there is an expert' – Ardern appears frustrated at interjections during Covid-19 debate at Parliament
4
'An enemy of our country' - Scott Morrison makes no apology after stripping citizenship of woman detained in Turkey
5
No new Covid-19 community cases in second day of Auckland lockdown, despite testing surge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:14

Wastewater testing under way in Auckland, Taranaki to detect any Covid-19 spread
01:33

Covid-19: Napier's Art Deco Festival cancels entire event

PM to give Covid-19 alert levels update tomorrow afternoon
01:03

Negative Covid-19 tests 'super encouraging', Papatoetoe High School principal says