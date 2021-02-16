Over 500 passengers stuck onboard Interislander ferry after strong winds thwart Picton arrival

Over 500 passengers are stuck onboard an Interislander ferry after strong winds thwarted its Picton arrival.
The Kaitaki ferry from Wellington to Picton left at 9am today, carrying approximately 570 passengers.
It's still at sea after experiencing difficulty berthing in Picton due to high winds this afternoon.
"Strong south east gales are causing delays for Cook Strait ferries trying to berth, with winds gusting in excess of 40 knots down Picton Harbour," General Manager of Interislander Walter Rushbrook says.
"Part of the Picton terminal has also been damaged by the unusually high winds."
The vessel is currently waiting for the high winds to subside before attempting to berth again.
"The weather is forecast to ease later this evening, but exactly when is unpredictable," Rushbrook says.
"Picton tugs are in position to assist with berthing if necessary. Passengers have been kept advised of the delays and passengers have been offered complimentary food and beverages."
Two return services between Wellington and Picton have been cancelled due to the weather.