Over 50 at-risk staff working for Canterbury DHB speak out after being forced to take leave - 'People die from it'

Over 50 people with underlying health conditions or are over 70 who work for the Canterbury DHB have come forward saying they're being put in an impossible position because they work for an essential service.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of those affected is Christchurch Hospital cook Sara Gloistein, who is currently staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic after using up all of her annual leave.

"The hospital is the epicentre, isn't it? You know, that’s where the sick people with Covid go so to me, the hospital is the worst place for someone who is immunocompromised," Ms Gloistein said.

While the Canterbury DHB has deemed her safe to work, she disagrees.

"I'm an asthmatic who has had a stroke and it’s not safe for me to be putting myself in danger."

She has since been granted special leave following a four-week battle.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Gloistein is one of many Canterbury DHB employees who have contacted Lateisha Egan, whose grandmother Helen Norman, a Burwood Hospital cleaner with Type 2 diabetes, made her plight public last week.

“I've had, I'd say, at least over 50 people contact me saying they're in the same position but they're too scared to speak out because their job would be jeopardised,” Ms Egan said.

read more Canterbury DHB tells at-risk Burwood Hospital cleaner to 'come in' or 'take leave'

Another concern raised was those over 70 being expected to continue working for the DHB.

A woman, who has not been named, has since been prompted to speak out for her mother, a hospital office worker who has been forced to use her sick leave to remain at home.

“The Government is telling her that she should stay home, but her employers have said that she doesn't need to do that and that she needs to be working,” she said.

While DHBs are unable to apply for the essential workers leave scheme, the Canterbury DHB says the safety of its patients is a top priority.

Canterbury DHB has developed an assessment system to determine whether staff are safe to be at work. After speaking to 1 NEWS, they said people unhappy with the outcome can now have their case reviewed.