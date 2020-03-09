TODAY |

Over 50 hospital staff stood down after treating 'probable' coronavirus case in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Fifty-four Auckland hospital staff who were involved in treating a woman with a "probable" case of coronavirus have been stood down.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director General of Public Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave an update on the Covid-19 situation in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

Director General of Public Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave an update on the Covid-19 situation in New Zealand this afternoon, reporting no new cases of the coronavirus.

New Zealand has five people confirmed with the illness and two probable cases. Probable cases mean laboratory testing has not confirmed Covid-19, but signs point to it being a likely case, Mr Bloomfield explained.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry Of Health is preparing for the possibility of the situation getting worse, with 200 recently retired doctors or nurses eligible to return to work. Source: 1 NEWS

One of those probable cases was a woman in her 70s who had been in hospital for a respiratory illness but was later discharged.

The woman, who was on the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship, is now in North Shore hospital for an unrelated-condition, but Mr Bloomfield said Waitemata District Health Board had stood down 54 hospital staff for 14 days who were involved in her care during her earlier admission to hospital. All would need to be well before they return to work.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Tim Edwards, managing director of index investment strategy for S&P Dow Jones, talked about the impacts of Covid-19 on the market. Source: Breakfast

The first staff members who were possibly exposed will be clear of the 14 day stand down period by Wednesday. They and other staff will be progressively returning to work. If they remain well, all staff will be back at work by next Monday.

Br Bloomfield said the Waitemata DHB had assured has been no impact on clinical care from these stand downs, and the DHB continues to provide services as usual.

Kiwis on the Grand Princess cruise

On Friday, the Ministry of Health was notified about eight New Zealanders who travelled previously on the Grand Princess, currently in quarantine off California. Of the eight people on that previous cruise, five were well and passed the 14-day period of concern. The other two passengers have mild symptoms, have been tested and are in self isolation. One test result is negative, with the other pending.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some 16 million people are now in quarantine in the Lombardy region. Source: BBC

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it was taking the same precautionary actions for a probable cases as it does for a positive case.

As well as the woman at North Shore Hospital, the other probable case is the father of case three who had recently travelled back to New Zealand from Iran.

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Dana White says Adesanya vs Romero UFC fight 'sucked'
2
Three people injured, suspects missing after car crash in Christchurch
3
Air New Zealand slashes flights, cuts CEO's salary amid coronavirus travel slump
4
Thousands to farewell Hannah Clarke and her three kids, three weeks after killings that shocked Australia
5
'Now's the time for maximum action' - Health expert calls for ramp up of containment against coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman in Wellington court accused of possessing confidential police document
06:12

'Let's pool the resources' - Ardern asks National Party to cooperate in tackling coronavirus challenges

Government investigating 15km/h speed limit on footpaths for e-scooters
02:14

Following attack on gay man, Wellington's Pride Parade board says more needs to be done to stamp out homophobia