Over 50,000 doses of measles vaccine due to arrive in NZ this weekend

There are 52,000 doses of the measles vaccine due to arrive in the country this weekend.

The doses will be distributed to communities most in need.

It comes as the Ministry of Health has been carrying out a nationwide stock take to establish where there are shortages.

Some doctors say they've had to turn patients away after a run on the vaccine.

So far this year 160,000 jabs have been administered, almost twice the number for the same period last year.