Over 50,000 doses of flu vaccine arriving next week to combat shortage around NZ

The Ministry of Health has announced this morning 55,000 more doses of flu vaccine will arrive in New Zealand next week.

Last month, the Heath Ministry said vaccine would be restricted due to a nationwide shortage after Pharmac had sent out more than 1.26 million doses by the end of the first week of June earlier this year.

But the new vaccine - Sanofi's FluQadri which is coming from Australia - will start arriving on Monday after the Ministry of Health and Pharmac worked together on sourcing and funding it.

"The flu is a serious disease and vaccination is the best available protection from it. So it is great news that Pharmac and the Ministry of Health have managed to secure these extra vaccines," Minister for Health Dr David Clark said in a statement.

Three Kiwis have already died of influenza this season.

"The additional 55,000 vaccines will take the total number of influenza vaccines to a record 1.38 million, the highest number ever made available in New Zealand in a single year.

"That means more people than ever are getting protected against the flu."

The influenza vaccine is free from general practices pregnant women, those aged 65 and over and children and adults with certain serious health conditions. Vaccinating pharmacies are able to provide free influenza vaccination only to pregnant women and those aged over 65.

"Flu season is already well and truly underway so vaccination is recommended as soon as possible, as it takes up to two weeks to become effective," Dr Clark added.

"I encourage those who are most vulnerable to the flu to talk to their GP or pharmacist about getting vaccinated as soon as possible."

Pharmac says it's unlikely it will be restocked before the end of the flu season.
