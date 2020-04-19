Over 400 people test negative for Covid-19 in random Auckland testing

Over 400 people have tested negative for Covid-19 in random Auckland surveillance testing over the weekend.

According to the Ministry of Health, Waitemata DHB had test sites at two supermarket locations in Mangere and Henderson on Saturday.

"Over 400 samples were taken and have now come back with negative results.

"As we have noted previously, this is similar to the results from previous testing in Queenstown and in locations across the Waikato," the Ministry said in a statement today.

The surveillance aims to provide the Government with assurance there is no undetected community transmission of Covid-19.

It comes as today a further nine cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand were announced, taking the total number to 1440.

Of the total 1440 cases, 974 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand - up by 62 since yesterday.

There are 14 people in hospitals throughout the country with Covid-19, with three of those in intensive care in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. Two of those people are in critical conditions.

The Ministry of Health did not hold a stand up with media at the normal 1pm time slot today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will speak at 4pm today.

They will be giving an announcement on if New Zealand will remain at Level 4 lockdown or move to lesser restrictions amid the pandemic.