TODAY |

Over 400 businesses being investigated following Covid-19 wage subsidy complaints

Source:  1 NEWS

Over 400 New Zealand businesses are being investigated after complaints were made about them receiving the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While some have handed the money back, many others have failed to do so and the Government is warning it will come after those who rip the taxpayer off. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 2500 allegations were made against companies for falsely claiming the wage subsidy, of those, 450 are being investigated.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni has said criminal proceedings can be undertaken.

“We were very clear of that when people signed up for the wage subsidy.”

Geoff Nightingale of PWC says there's a lot of auditing going on.

READ MORE
Thousands received wage subsidy payouts from multiple employers

“When I last checked there had been 3000 audits, many of those are just phone check-ins," Mr Nightingale said.

"But there's about 100 people at MSD working on auditing the wage subsidy and I think it's important for the integrity for the scheme."

Twelve billion dollars has been paid out in wage subsidies so far, of that, $200 million has been repaid, an increase of $28 million on the previous week.

READ MORE
Businessman took wage subsidy despite believing company would survive without - won't pay it back

In order to be eligible for the first round of the subsidy, businesses had to show they were down 30 per cent on the year before, and 40 per cent for the second round.

One Kiwi business that is giving the money back is GDF shipping.

CEO Gavin Nell was desperate to keep his 11 staff in work so he applied for the wage subsidy in April.

“It was awesome, because what we thought would happen at the end of March to our business, actually the opposite has happened, we thought we might have to basically retrench people, but it's been the other way round.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Personal Finance
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Over 3000 nurses, healthcare workers to strike across NZ at the end of this month
2
Mum of six who lived the gang life inspired by whānau's struggles to become a nurse
3
Care worker stood down after having sexual relationship with client
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Australian woman dies after cat scratches her then licks wound
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:31

Mum of six who lived the gang life inspired by whānau's struggles to become a nurse

01:08

Pauline Hanson axed from The Today Show over racist remarks about those caught up in hard Covid-19 lockdown

Over 3000 nurses, healthcare workers to strike across NZ at the end of this month

Newspaper owner in US apologises for printing cartoon likening state's Covid-19 mask rule to Holocaust