Over 3500 people jabbed so far at NZ’s first mass vaccination in South Auckland

Over 3,500 people have been jabbed so far at New Zealand’s first mass vaccination event in South Auckland today.
Auckland is on track to have its busiest day since the vaccination programme began in February, with around 16,000 vaccinations expected to be delivered today across the region, the Auckland DHB has announced.
At the mass vaccination event in Manukau, 12 vaccinators worked 242 vaccination booths today to jab 3,500 people from 9am to 4.30pm.
Jabs will be administered through to around 7.30pm tonight while another 11,500 people are expected to get jabbed over the weekend
Mass Vaccination Event lead Alex Pimm was delighted by the turnout.
“It has been great to be at the event today and see everyone in positive spirits, and people have been very appreciative of the work our vaccinators are doing to get through such a large number of people.”