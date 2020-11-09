Over 3000 primary healthcare workers striking today over pay

Over 3000 primary healthcare workers are walking off the job this morning, demanding pay parity with their district health board counterparts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nurses as far south as Invercargill and as far north as Whangārei will take to the streets to strike today.

Today’s action follows two national rounds of stop work meetings and a one-day strike on 3 September.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is warning another strike is on the cards later this month if no progress is made.

NZNO associate professional services manager Kate Weston asked people this morning to give striking workers a toot if you see them today.

"What we’ve been through with nurses and healthcare workers being the backbone of our Covid response, you’d expect there to be a better more positive response,” she told Breakfast.