TODAY |

Over 300 vehicles turned back at Auckland checkpoints in first day of lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

More than 300 vehicles have been stopped at checkpoints around Auckland's boundaries in a 19-hour period since the city went into Alert Level 3.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nine police checkpoints have been established in Auckland for Level 3 lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this afternoon, Police Minister Stuart Nash said officers had stopped about 17,000 vehicles, as of 7am.

Of those, 312 were turned around.

"Police advise that most people were co-operative and responded positively to requests," Mr Nash said.

Meanwhile, in the greater Auckland region police carried out 852 Covid-19 patrols and checks.

"These included reassurance patrols at essential businesses like supermarkets, responses to complaints about potential breaches, and checks on other businesses," Mr Nash said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew Coster is confident New Zealanders will step up and do the right thing having seen what has happened with second waves overseas. Source: 1 NEWS

"Reports from the first day of Alert Level 3 indicate the vast majority of residents in our largest city have responded well to the new restrictions."

"Police enforcement of both Alert Levels 3 and 2 follows the same pattern as our earlier lockdown. Police take a graduated approach where they engage, encourage and educate people about the Covid restrictions, before moving to more formal warnings or even arrests."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:36
Experts fear Covid-19 could have been spreading in Auckland for weeks
2
13 new confirmed community Covid-19 cases in Auckland today, hundreds in isolation
3
Over 300 vehicles turned back at Auckland checkpoints in first day of lockdown
4
TOP slams National's 'Trumpian response' to Covid-19 outbreak, says election should remain in September
5
LIVE: Covid testing centre to move to Eden Park from Friday amid record Auckland testing numbers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:34

'Fingers crossed' - Wellington businesses hoping to survive second wave of Covid-19
01:29

Auckland finance company's staff and their bubbles tested after second positive result

NZX buoyant: 'Public markets perfect for times like this'
04:14

TOP slams National's 'Trumpian response' to Covid-19 outbreak, says election should remain in September