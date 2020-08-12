Over 300 vehicles turned back at Auckland checkpoints in first day of lockdown

More than 300 vehicles have been stopped at checkpoints around Auckland's boundaries in a 19-hour period since the city went into Alert Level 3.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a statement this afternoon, Police Minister Stuart Nash said officers had stopped about 17,000 vehicles, as of 7am.

Of those, 312 were turned around.

"Police advise that most people were co-operative and responded positively to requests," Mr Nash said.

Meanwhile, in the greater Auckland region police carried out 852 Covid-19 patrols and checks.

"These included reassurance patrols at essential businesses like supermarkets, responses to complaints about potential breaches, and checks on other businesses," Mr Nash said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Reports from the first day of Alert Level 3 indicate the vast majority of residents in our largest city have responded well to the new restrictions."