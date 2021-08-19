Over 300 Covid cases in Auckland MIQ rooms; 439 rooms available

Scroll down for a recap of 1 NEWS' live updates from day 11 of the nationwide Level 4 lockdown. Stay up to date with all developments on the 1 NEWS website and our Facebook page.

Source: 1 NEWS

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

- The whole country remains at Alert Level 4. Parts of the country south of the Auckland boundary will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 31. Auckland and Northland, meanwhile, will remain at Alert Level 4. Auckland is likely to remain at the current settings for another two weeks, Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Friday.

- The total number of cases associated with the current outbreak is now 429 after 82 new cases were announced Saturday. All the new cases in Auckland. Wellington case numbers remain at 14.

- The list of locations of interest continues to be updated every two hours.

7.04pm - A further eight locations of interests have been added to the Ministry of Health's list, all of which are in Auckland.

Six of the entries are bus routes but the other two are the NZ School of Tourism on Friday August 13 from 9am to 3pm and the All About Children Manurewa early childcare centre on Monday August 16 between 2:45pm and 3pm.

The full list of locations can be located here.

6.08pm - 1 NEWS has been given the latest figures on how many positive cases are now in Auckland quarantine facilities.

There are 305 cases in Auckland quarantine facilities with some sharing rooms but the total number rooms available across Auckland tonight are 439.

5.45pm - Something to look forward to on the 6pm news.

4.40pm - Earlier, police provided an update about breaches including an incident where a mountain biker was injured in Queenstown. More on that here.

3.27pm: There have been 18 new locations of interest added to the list in the latest update by the Ministry of Health.

Twenty-six more Auckland locations of interest added

Among the new locations are the the Level 4 Library at the University of Auckland and the All About Children early learning centre in Manurewa.

Six bus routes are also included.

The full list of locations can be located here.

3.18pm: Dr Siouxsie Wiles has given Kiwis some food for thought on a Saturday afternoon with a post about the current Level 4 lockdown on Twitter.

The 2021 New Zealander of the Year had this to say:

"What’s good is the number of locations of interest isn’t ballooning. Remember, we stop delta by stopping transmission between people. That’s what L4 is really good at. L3 will do something but it will take much much longer. That means staying in our bubbles.

"I know it won’t feel like it, but it is a privilege to be able to stay home in your bubble. Our essential workers are not so privileged. We owe them not to screw this up.

"In summary, don’t give up on elimination. Its up to all of us to make this work. The more people think it won’t matter if they break or bend the rules, the more chance of setting off new chains of transmission. And that will mean restrictions will be needed for longer."

3.05pm: The Ministry of Health says there have been no unexpected detections of Covid-19 report in the latest wastewater samples.

Positive results have been previously reported from Warkworth, Auckland, Wellington at the Moa Point site, and Christchurch, which was consistent with virus shedding from those cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities there.

Samples collected from Waimakariri at Rangiora and Kaiapoi on Tuesday and Thursday were negative. Further samples from a range of sites in Christchurch are currently being analysed.

Samples from 111 locations have now either been analysed or are currently in the laboratory being analysed.

There are 88 locations in the North Island and 33 locations in South Island. These cover an estimated 3.8 million people, and over 90% of the New Zealand population connected to reticulated wastewater systems.

2.45pm: Several Covid testing centres in Auckland are reporting that Covid contacts are trying to get their day 12 tests early. More on that here.

1.47pm: About 300 cases have been genomically sequenced by ESR and are linked to the current outbreak.

Meanwhile, a total of 31,757 individual contacts have been identified, the ministry said.

Eighty-one per cent have had a test, but most others are not yet due for a test.

1.35pm: The Ministry of Health says up to 13 people who got their Covid-19 vaccines in the Canterbury DHB region earlier in August may have gotten a lower dose than intended.

Authorities stress no patient harm would have come from the incident. Of the group of 13, 12 have been contacted and are booked in for another dose of the vaccine. The Ministry of Health is in the process of contacting the remaining person.

The Ministry of Health says it had “worked closely” with the vaccination team in Canterbury. The provider will also be implementing improvements and additional training for staff.

1.21pm: An update on the Amberlea Home and Hospital Care Facility in Warkworth, where a fully vaccinated staff member had worked two shifts in the dementia ward while unknowingly having Covid-19.

All patients in the ward have been tested. Of the 13 swabs taken, 12 have returned negative results. The remaining one test is pending and results are expected today.

This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 429. There are 14 cases in Wellington, and the remaining 415 are in Auckland.