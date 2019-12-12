Over $200,000 raised for seriously injured White Island tour guides

Over $200,000 has been fundraised for two young tour guides seriously injured in the Whakaari/White Island Disaster.

Kelsey Waghorn Source: Givealittle

Nineteen-year-old Jake Milbank, and 25-year-old Kelsey Waghorn were both working on the island when it erupted and are two of 13 who remain in hospitals throughout New Zealand and Australia.

In total, 17 people have died in the disaster and two are still unaccounted for. It's assumed the bodies of 40-year-old tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford were washed out to sea.

Ms Waghorn, who came out of her induced coma last Friday sustained burns to 45 percent of her body and is undergoing surgeries every few days for skin grafts.

Tour guide Jake Milbank sustained burns to 80 per cent of his body, both remain in serious conditions.

Both are described as passionate young tour guides who loved their job and anything to do with the ocean.

Jake Milbank. Source: 1 NEWS

Searches began again yesterday looking between Whakaari/White Island and the mainland for the two missing bodies from the eruption two weeks ago.