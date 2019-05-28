Over $1m in assets seized, 35 arrested and 200 charges expected in meth investigation

Police in Wellington announced today they have arrested 35 people from two alleged drug syndicates in the region since beginning an investigation into drug syndicates last year.

Police said they had been targeting two syndicates since August last year that were suspected to be distributing millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine and cannabis in the wider Wellington area.

As a result, 31 men and four women, aged between 23 and 42, have since been arrested.

Police said more than 200 charges will be laid, including drugs charges, money laundering and firearms offences.

More than 100 police officers have been involved in the operation, with the majority of the suspected offending taking place in Porirua, Wellington City and the Hutt Valley.