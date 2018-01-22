Over 19,000 sign petition to have Kiwi teen responsible for cowardly hit in Gold Coast deported back to NZ

More than 19,000 people have signed a petition calling for a young New Zealand-born man who punched a teen unconscious on the Gold Coast to be deported from Australia.

Caleb Maraku, 19, was spared jail by a Southport magistrate, handed a year of probation and ordered to pay $365 in compensation this month after pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was filmed knocking a teen unconscious with a single hit during Schoolies week in November.

The sentence, and footage of Maraku leaving court apparently laughing and posing for photos, have prompted outrage, with an online petition addressed to Queensland Attorney-General

Yvette D'Ath now calling for his deportation.

It had collected more than 19,000 signatures by this afternoon, with many signatories expressing outrage over the sentence and Maraku's behaviour afterwards.

In an open letter, the mother of Maraku's victim, 19-year-old Taliesin Tardrew-O'Meara's, said she wished him no harm but wanted to convey her heartache.

"I hope you never get a message from your child's best friend in the early hours of the morning saying that they have been king-hit and they are in a bad way," Tasha Tardrew said in the letter published by 9 News.