Over 16,000 Kiwis apply for coronavirus wage subsidy in first day of applications

More than 16,000 Kiwis have applied for the coronavirus wage subsidy in its first day.

It’s part of the Government’s $12.1 billion coronavirus relief package announced on Tuesday, which sees a $8.7 billion injection into business and jobs, including wage subsidies and tax changes.

The Ministry of Social Development revealed the number of applications for wage subsidies today - 16,200 - with an added 676 applications for the Covid-19 leave payment.

The applications covered over 50,000 workers in New Zealand.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson today said: “The high number of applications is a recognition that this package was needed.

"I do ask that people are patient given the volume of applications, officials are processing them as quickly as they can."

There is up to $585 available a week per full-time employee with the package.

The Prime Minister sat down with businesses in Rotorua today, with many jobs hanging in the balance due to the pandemic. Jacinda Ardern says the package is giving them certainty.

“They can plan around it and many commented on the fact it meant they can save their staff,” said Ms Ardern.

Bruce Thomasen of Rotorua Redwoods is on board with it.

"The Government's package fits our business like a glove. I've been given surety to give to my team for the next twelve weeks."

Yesterday, National's finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said "basic questions" needed to be answered over the scheme.

“Our primary concern with the Government’s scheme is that businesses can only claim subsidies for the first 21 employees.

“For the 15,000 businesses with more than 20 employees, there are only around 300,000 workers who will be eligible to be covered.