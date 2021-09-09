TODAY |

Over 120 cases in Delta outbreak are children under the age of 9

Source:  1 NEWS

Of the 868 cases in the current Delta Covid-19 outbreak, 121 are children under the age of nine. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister says high vaccination rates will protect children who can’t yet get the Pfizer jab. Source: 1 NEWS

That’s why it was important that as many people as possible got vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. 

By getting vaccinated, a person could potentially be saving the life of another person who can’t yet be vaccinated, like children, she said. 

“There have been many devastating stories in this outbreak, including the case of a one-year-old child who fell ill with the virus,” she said. 

“These are children who, at this stage, cannot be vaccinated. So, they need us to be. All of us.” 

Regulator Medsafe has not yet approved the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12. 

Ardern said she wanted “everyone” to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and didn’t want to give a target. She said that was because she “hated” the thought of even one preventable death. 

“Let’s make sure we look after one another.” 

A teenager receives a Pfizer vaccine - file photo. Source: Getty

International data about the Pfizer vaccine has shown it is effective in reducing severe illness

“These alert levels are gruelling and hard work. I know we all want to avoid them in the future. That’s why we need everyone who can be, to be vaccinated,” Ardern said. 

“High vaccine uptake is part of our path to opening back up confidently.” 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister made the announcement today. Source: 1 NEWS

As of Thursday, more than 4.1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New Zealand. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Delta shakes up plans to reopen New Zealand
2
Collins calls for public inquiry into Countdown terrorist attack
3
Thirteen new community Covid cases in Auckland
4
Over 120 cases in Delta outbreak are children under the age of 9
5
New Auckland locations of interest visited during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Ardern and Bloomfield give update on Covid-19 outbreak

Collins calls for public inquiry into Countdown terrorist attack

Nurses’ organisation horrified at hundreds of daily visitors to patients at Auckland DHB

Officer firing at man in oncoming car justified