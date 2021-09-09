Over 120 cases in Delta outbreak are children under the age of 9

Of the 868 cases in the current Delta Covid-19 outbreak, 121 are children under the age of nine.

That’s why it was important that as many people as possible got vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

By getting vaccinated, a person could potentially be saving the life of another person who can’t yet be vaccinated, like children, she said.

“There have been many devastating stories in this outbreak, including the case of a one-year-old child who fell ill with the virus,” she said.

“These are children who, at this stage, cannot be vaccinated. So, they need us to be. All of us.”

Regulator Medsafe has not yet approved the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12.

Ardern said she wanted “everyone” to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and didn’t want to give a target. She said that was because she “hated” the thought of even one preventable death.

“Let’s make sure we look after one another.”

International data about the Pfizer vaccine has shown it is effective in reducing severe illness.

“These alert levels are gruelling and hard work. I know we all want to avoid them in the future. That’s why we need everyone who can be, to be vaccinated,” Ardern said.

“High vaccine uptake is part of our path to opening back up confidently.”

