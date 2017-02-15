 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Over $100K raised on Givealittle for family of Port Hills fire fighting pilot

Thousands of generous people have collectively raised more than $100,000 on Givealittle to help the family of the pilot who died when the helicopter he was using to help fight the Port Hills fires crashed. 

Two separate Givealittle pages were set up over the past two days on the fund raising website, with the money going towards Steve Askin's funeral and to help the family get by.

As of 12:30pm, one page has raised over $69,000, while the other has passed $30,000. 

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.
Former SAS soldier, David Steven Askin (known as Steve), 37, died in the crash on Tuesday afternoon near the Sugarloaf car park.

He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth Gilchrist and two young children, Isabelle and Bowie, and to support them in "this time of need" Ms Gilchrist's cousin created a Givealittle page.

The family of Steve Askin gathered today to remember their loved one, a dad of two little children and a decorated former SAS soldier.
"Steve was a family man, ex-SAS member and a Kiwi hero. Naturally his family is devastated," reads the page description.

Helicopter pilot, Steve Askin and wife Elizabeth Gilchrist.

Helicopter pilot, Steve Askin and wife Elizabeth Gilchrist.

If you wish to donate to the family you can do so here: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/steveaskinfamily

Christchurch and Canterbury

Steve Askin's family share memories after he died in a helicopter crash when fighting the Port Hills fire yesterday.

Video: 'New Zealand's lost a good son' - family and friends remember helicopter pilot killed fighting Port Hills fire

Steve Askin.

War hero chopper pilot remembered as 'jovial, hard case' personality by industry colleague
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Video: Decorated Kiwi soldier killed in Port Hills chopper crash saved hotel guests in Afghanistan while he had grenade wounds

