Over $100K raised on Givealittle for family of Port Hills fire fighting pilot

Thousands of generous people have collectively raised more than $100,000 on Givealittle to help the family of the pilot who died when the helicopter he was using to help fight the Port Hills fires crashed.

Two separate Givealittle pages were set up over the past two days on the fund raising website, with the money going towards Steve Askin's funeral and to help the family get by.

As of 12:30pm, one page has raised over $69,000, while the other has passed $30,000.

Former SAS soldier, David Steven Askin (known as Steve), 37, died in the crash on Tuesday afternoon near the Sugarloaf car park.

He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth Gilchrist and two young children, Isabelle and Bowie, and to support them in "this time of need" Ms Gilchrist's cousin created a Givealittle page.

"Steve was a family man, ex-SAS member and a Kiwi hero. Naturally his family is devastated," reads the page description.

Helicopter pilot, Steve Askin and wife Elizabeth Gilchrist. Source: Supplied