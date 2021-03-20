TODAY |

Over a 1000 people feel magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of Gisborne

Shaking has been felt by 1000 people across the east of the North Island after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck north-east of the Gisborne region this morning. 

Magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of the East Cape. Source: GeoNet.

The earthquake registered as "light" by GeoNet, and was centred 162km north-east of Te Araroa near Gisborne at a depth of 162km.

It struck at 7.52am, GeoNet reported.

As of 8.05am, 1033 people reported feeling the earthquake on GeoNet. Many described the shaking as "weak" or "light".

On March 5, a magnitude 7.1 quake struck in a similar location, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the North Island's east coast.

