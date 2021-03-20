Over a 1000 people feel magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of Gisborne

Shaking has been felt by 1000 people across the east of the North Island after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck north-east of the Gisborne region this morning.

Magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of the East Cape. Source: GeoNet.

The earthquake registered as "light" by GeoNet, and was centred 162km north-east of Te Araroa near Gisborne at a depth of 162km.

It struck at 7.52am, GeoNet reported.

As of 8.05am, 1033 people reported feeling the earthquake on GeoNet. Many described the shaking as "weak" or "light".