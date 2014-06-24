Over 1000 bus trips to be cancelled during day of Auckland strikes

Just over 1000 bus trips will be cancelled during a day of Auckland strikes this week.

According to Auckland Transport, services operated by NZ Bus will not run on Thursday November, 28 between 8:15am and 2:45pm.

More than 700 bus drivers will be attending a meeting to discuss their collective agreement.

NZ Bus operates busy routes along Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau Roads, as well as other routes across the wider Auckland region.