Over 1000 bus trips to be cancelled during day of Auckland strikes

Just over 1000 bus trips will be cancelled during a day of Auckland strikes this week.

According to Auckland Transport, services operated by NZ Bus will not run on Thursday November, 28 between 8:15am and 2:45pm.

More than 700 bus drivers will be attending a meeting to discuss their collective agreement.

NZ Bus operates busy routes along Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau Roads, as well as other routes across the wider Auckland region.

On a normal weekday, Auckland Transport states it has more than 13,400 bus trips scheduled. These cancellations will make up 8 per cent of services.

Full details of the cancelled services can be found here.

A bus driver at the wheel.
