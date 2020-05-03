TODAY |

Over 1000 breaches in fortnight of Alert Level 3 restrictions, including 50 over 24 hours this weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

There have been more than 1000 breaches of Alert Level 3 restrictions since it was introduced two weeks ago, including 50 in 24 hours this weekend.

Beachgoers in Christchurch came under the firing line today. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were forced to take action on 1051 occasions in relation to breaches of either the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act or the Health Act since the introduction of Alert Level 3 restrictions up to 6pm on May 9, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Of these 1051 breaches, there have been 253 prosecutions, 723 warnings and 75 youth referrals issued, the spokesperson said.

Of the breaches, 50 of them occurred in the 24 hours from 6pm on Friday, May 8, to 6pm yesterday.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
